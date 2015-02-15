A fan of South Africa's cricket team wears a chicken hat before the start of their Cricket World Cup match against Zimbabwe in Hamilton, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

South Africa's cricket team listen to their national anthem during a ceremony before the start of their Cricket World Cup match against Zimbabwe in Hamilton, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Zimbabwe's bowler Tendai Chatara celebrates after South Africa's batsman Quinton de Kock was caught out by Craig Ervine during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Zimbabwe captain Elton Chigumbura won the toss and elected to field in their World Cup Pool B match against highly-fancied South Africa on a warm, sunny Sunday at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

The match will see a special World Cup debut for Zimbabwe batsman Hamilton Masakdza, who scored a century in his side's victory over Sri Lanka in their final warm-up match earlier this week.

The 31-year-old Masakadza made his international debut 14 years ago but personal reasons kept him out of the 2003 squad and fluctuations in form meant he was dropped for the 2007 and 2011 tournaments.

"We think it's a good ground to chase down the score so hopefully we can start well with the ball," Chigumbura said.

"It's a good wicket and it probably won't change at all over the 100 overs."

Masakadza and wicketkeeper/batsman Brendan Taylor will be expected to provide the bulk of Zimbabwe's runs in their chase, if they can see off South Africa's vaunted pace attack of Dale Steyn, Vernon Philander and Morne Morkel.

The trio are part of the reason South Africa are considered one of the favourites for the tournament, though captain AB de Villiers acknowledged on Saturday they had been in that position before only to end up being labelled 'chokers' after failing to lift the trophy.

One such 'choking' moment occurred in the 1999 World Cup when Zimbabwe beat their South Africa by 48 runs at Chelmsford, their only World Cup victory against their neighbours, who have won 34 of the 37 matches the two countries have played.

The last time they lost to Zimbabwe was at Durban in 2000.

South Africa: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers (captain), David Miller, JP Duminy, Farhaan Behardien, Vernon Philander, Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir.

Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza, Chamu Chibhabha, Hamilton Masakadza, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams, Craig Ervine, Elton Chigumbura (captain), Soloman Mire, Tinashe Panyangara, Tendai Chatara, Tafadzwa Kamungozi

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Patrick Johnston)