Former Scotland skipper Brown calls time on rugby career
Former Scotland captain Kelly Brown will retire from professional rugby at the end of the season and take up a role as academy coach at his current club Saracens.
South Africa will play Friday’s vital World Twenty20 Group 1 match against West Indies without all-rounder JP Duminy who has been ruled out with a hamstring strain.
Duminy picked up the injury while fielding in Sunday’s 37-run victory over Afghanistan and will be a loss for the side with bat and ball.
“The scans which were done yesterday (Monday) confirmed our clinical suspicion of a hamstring strain which means that he will be ruled out of Friday’s game against the West Indies in Nagpur,” team manager Mohammed Moosajee said in a Cricket South Africa statement on Tuesday.
“The plan is to try and get him ready for our last round-robin match against Sri Lanka in Delhi on Sunday.”
Duminy has scored 83 runs from 48 balls in the competition without being dismissed and took 1-31 in three overs in the two-wicket defeat by England in South Africa’s opening game.
The 31-year-old is his country's leading scorer in Twenty20 Internationals with 1,654 runs in 70 matches, fourth on the all-time list headed by New Zealand's Brendon McCullum.
(Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Ed Osmond)
Former Scotland captain Kelly Brown will retire from professional rugby at the end of the season and take up a role as academy coach at his current club Saracens.
Wales manager Chris Coleman is the right man to guide the country to their first World Cup finals since 1958, winger Gareth Bale has said.