AUCKLAND Factbox on the cricket World Cup semi-final between New Zealand and South Africa at Eden Park, Auckland.

NEW ZEALAND

Captain: Brendon McCullum

Coach: Mike Hesson

Squad: McCullum, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Grant Elliott, Corey Anderson, Daniel Vettori, Luke Ronchi, Nathan McCullum, Kyle Mills, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult, Mitchell McClenaghan

Results so far at 2015 World Cup: (Played 7: Won 7)

Pool matches:

Beat Sri Lanka by 98 runs. (A solid batting performance from the batsmen saw New Zealand post 331-6, which the bowling attack easily defended by bundling out Sri Lanka for 233.)

Beat Scotland by three wickets (New Zealand skittled Scotland for 142 but then lost seven wickets in a nervous chase to win by three wickets)

Beat England by eight wickets (Tim Southee picked up seven wickets for 33 as England were all out for 123. Brendon McCullum then blasted 77 in 25 balls as the co-hosts reached their target in 12.2 overs)

Beat Australia by one wicket (New Zealand held their nerve to beat trans-Tasman rivals Australia by one wicket in a low-scoring thriller. Boult took five wickets for New Zealand while Starc did the damage for Australia with six wickets)

Beat Afghanistan by six wickets (Daniel Vettori stifled Afghanistan with four wickets for just 18 runs off his 10 overs and then McCullum hit 42 off 19 balls as New Zealand chased down the 187-run target with six wickets in hand)

Beat Bangladesh by three wickets (Mahmudullah's 128 took Bangladesh to 288-7 but it was not enough as Martin Guptill scored 105 to help his team to victory after early hiccups)

Quarter-final:

Beat West Indies by 143 runs (Martin Guptill scored a World Cup record 237 not out to help New Zealand reach 393-6. West Indies could only muster 250 in reply despite a rapid 61 from Chris Gayle)

Top performers:

Guptill (498 runs): With two hundreds, including an unbeaten double-century, Guptill has been the ideal opening partner for the aggressive McCullum. He has carried on when the captain has departed early.

Boult (19 wickets): The left-arm paceman has been unplayable on occasions with the new ball and his partnership with Southee at the start has been very fruitful for New Zealand.

Key to beating South Africa: If New Zealand's batsmen make a strong start they have shown they have the firepower to make huge totals. But against Australia, they showed their middle-order is vulnerable to pressure.

Captain: AB de Villiers

Coach: Russell Domingo

Squad: AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla, Kyle Abbott, Farhaan Behardien, Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, David Miller, Morne Morkel, Wayne Parnell, Aaron Phangiso, Vernon Philander, Rilee Rossouw, Dale Steyn.

Results so far at 2015 World Cup (Played 7: Won 5, lost 2):

Pool matches:

Beat Zimbabwe by 62 runs. (David Miller and JP Duminy starred in a record 256-run fifth wicket stand to sink Zimbabwe)

Lost to India by 130 runs. (Could not contain India's top order and imploded while chasing)

Beat West Indies by 257 runs. (De Villiers blasted a 66-ball 162 not out and they shot out West Indies in 34th over)

Beat Ireland by 201 runs. (Centuries by Amla and Du Plessis set the tone for another huge win)

Lost to Pakistan by 29 runs (D/L method). (Bowled out Pakistan in 47th over but faltered in chase)

Beat UAE by 146 runs. (Solid middle order batting laid foundation for easy win)

Quarter-finals:

Beat Sri Lanka by nine wickets. Imran Tahir took four wickets and JP Duminy a hat-trick as South Africa bowled Sri Lanka out for just 133. The run-chase was a formality with the Proteas reaching their target in 18 overs.

Best performances:

AB de Villiers (417 runs): Enhanced his 360-degree batting reputation with scintillating shot-making. Fourth in the run-getters' list with a 144-plus strike rate.

Imran Tahir (15 wickets): Journeyman legspinner who has excelled at the World Cup on turning wickets, taking five wickets against west Indies and four against Sri Lanka.

Key to beating New Zealand: Need to contain New Zealand's batsmen on the small Eden Park pitch where they lost to Pakistan and to control their nerves if chasing. De Villiers is the key.

New Zealand v South Africa:

Total played: 61

New Zealand won 20, South Africa won 36, no result 5

At Eden Park:

Played 6: New Zealand won 3, South Africa won 3.

(Compiled by Julian Linden; Editing by Ian Ransom)