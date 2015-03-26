SYDNEY Latest from the World Cup semi-final between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday:

Australia won the toss and, opting to bat first, posted 328-7.

India innings

1st over: Rohit Sharma's edge off Mitchell Starc flies to Shane Watson at slip but umpire thinks the ball didn't carry. TV umpire backs the decision. Rohit hits the next for a boundary and nearly edges the next one just short of Michael Clarke in second slip. 4-0

2nd over: Josh Hazlewood begins with a tidy over conceding three runs. 7-0

4th over: Shikhar Dhawan pulls Hazlewood in front of the square for his first boundary and is dropped off the next ball. Dhawan tried to drive it but managed an edge which Watson was prepared to pouch at first slip but wicketkeeper Brad Haddin leapt to his left and spilled it. 15-0.

5th over: Dhawan survived a leg-before appeal off Starc. Umpire unmoved, Australia decide against review. Replay suggests ball missing leg stump by some distance. 20-0

7th over: Mitchell Johnson is introduced into the attack and Rohit hooks the second delivery for his first six. 30-0

10th over: James Faulkner begins with a front-foot no-ball but Rohit gets only single off the free-hit delivery. Dhawan hits back-to-back fours before whipping the next one over deep midwicket for his first six. Sixteen runs from the over as India cross 50-mark. 55-0

12th over: Dhawan goes after Faulkner again, collecting two boundaries in the over. 73-0

13th over: Hazlewood is brought back into attack and he strikes with the fifth delivery which Dhawan hits to Glenn Maxwell at deep extra cover. 76-1

15th over: Hazlewood ties down new batsman Virat Kohli to walk away with a maiden over. 77-1

16th over: Johnson strikes a huge blow with a short ball. Kohli went for a pull and managed a top-edge that ballooned up and Haddin had all the time in the world to position himself under the ball. 80-2

18th over: Rohit hits Johnson over midwicket for a six but his inside edge off the next delivery hits the top of the stump. 91-3

20th over: Maxwell concedes one run in his first over of off-spin. 95-3

