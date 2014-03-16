Afghanistan's captain Mohammad Nabi plays a ball as Bangladesh's captain and wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim (R) watches during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan reacts as other fielders congratulate him after dismissing Afghanistan's Najeeb Tarakai successfully during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Afghanistan's Najeeb Tarakai (L) leaves the field as Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan (C) and his teammates celebrate his dismissal during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Afghanistan's Dawlat Zadran catches a ball as Bangladesh's Anamul Haque runs to avoid a run out during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Afghanistan's Samiullah Shenwari appeals for Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal's dismissal successfully during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan (R) and Anamul Haque come leave field as Afghanistan's players watch, after Bangladesh won the ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Afghanistan's Shafiqullah (R) leaves the field as Bangladesh's fielders celebrate his dismissal during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Hosts Bangladesh crushed Afghanistan by nine wickets to exact sweet revenge in the World Twenty20 opener at Mirpur, while Nepal bulldozed Hong Kong by 80 runs in another one-sided group A match in Chittagong on Sunday.

Barely two weeks after being stunned by the same opponents in the Asia Cup, Bangladesh skittled Afghanistan for 72 runs in 17.1 overs and cruised to victory with eight overs to spare for the loss of one wicket.

It was an ominous sign for Afghanistan when they lost Mohammad Shahzad to the first ball of the tournament after being asked to bat first at the Shere Bangla National Stadium.

Shakib Al Hasan was denied a hat-trick but claimed three wickets for eight runs with his smart left-arm spin as only Gulbadin Naib (21) and two other Afghan batsmen reached double figures.

Bangladesh got off to a flying start before losing Tamim Iqbal (21) in the eighth over.

Fellow opener Anamul Haque (44 not out) played aggressively and brought up the winning runs with his third six to boost Bangladesh's chances of reaching the Super 10 stage.

In the battle between tournament debutants at Chittagong, Gyanendra Malla (48) and captain Paras Khadka (41) missed half-centuries but powered Nepal to 149-8 after being put into bat.

In reply, Hong Kong reached 58-3 at the halfway stage before a spectacular collapse saw them dismissed for 69 in 17 overs.

For Nepal, the left-arm spin duo of Shakti Gauchan (3-9) and Basant Regmi (3-14) shared six wickets as slow bowlers dominated the opening day of the tournament.

