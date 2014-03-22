Woods 'trying everything' to be fit for Masters
Tiger Woods has not given up hope of competing in next month's U.S. Masters and is trying everything he can to overcome back problems, the former world number one said on Monday.
MIRPUR, Bangladesh England all-rounder Luke Wright was ruled out of the World Twenty20 with a side strain on Saturday while recuperating Australian James Faulkner will miss Sunday's super 10 match against Pakistan.
Barely hours before the already-depleted English side begin their Super 10 campaign against New Zealand in Chittagong, 29-year-old Wright joined Joe Root and Ben Stokes in being forced out of the former winners' squad with injury.
"The Event Technical Committee ... has approved Craig Kieswetter as a replacement player for Luke Wright in the England men's squad," the International Cricket Council said in a statement.
Like Wright, South Africa-born Kieswetter was part of England's 2010 World Twenty20 winning side.
Faulkner's wait on the sidelines also got prolonged as the 23-year-old continues to recover from a knee surgery which forced him out of Australia's test tour of South Africa.
"He will miss tomorrow's game," Australia captain George Bailey told reporters, still optimistic that the bowling all-rounder would play a pivotal role in the tournament and beyond.
"I think his record is pretty handy in Twenty20. He's certainly played a huge role in Twenty20 and one-day teams since his debut.
"He's a really important player for us, he's really versatile, adds another dimension to our team. We are just monitoring him. I think the way he plays, he'd become more and more important to us as the tournament progresses."
(Editing by Patrick Johnston/Sudipto Ganguly)
Tiger Woods has not given up hope of competing in next month's U.S. Masters and is trying everything he can to overcome back problems, the former world number one said on Monday.
BUENOS AIRES Argentina’s players, who have been arriving in Buenos Aires for World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Bolivia, are sticking to a decision dating back to November not to talk to the media.
LONDON Formula One's new rules are "just what the doctor ordered", even if rival teams have become more competitive, according to Mercedes motorsport head Toto Wolff.