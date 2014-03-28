England's captain Stuart Broad prepares to throw a ball during a training session before Sunday's first T20 international against the West Indies' at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

MIRPUR, Bangladesh England skipper Stuart Broad has received his second fine at the World Twenty20 tournament following his team's slow over-rate in Thursday's six-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in Chittagong.

"(Match referee) David Boon ... imposed the fines after the side, led by Stuart Broad, was ruled to be two overs short of its target when time allowances were taken into consideration," the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Friday.

Players are fined 10 percent of their match fees for every over their side fail to bowl in the allotted time, with the captain fined double that amount.

Broad was therefore fined 40 percent of his match fee while his players received 20 percent fines.

"If Broad is found guilty of one more minor over-rate offence in T20 internationals over the next 12 months he will receive a one-match suspension," read the statement.

The all-rounder was fined 15 percent of his match fee on Sunday for criticising the officials after England's rain-affected defeat by New Zealand.

Broad said the decision to keep the players on the field during lightning strikes near the stadium in that game was "distinctly average".

