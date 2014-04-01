Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan falls on ground as West Indies wicketkeeper Johnson Charles (R) watches during their warm-up match of ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

MIRPUR, Bangladesh Sri Lanka opener Tillakaratne Dilshan has been fined 20 percent match fee for showing dissent at an umpiring decision during Monday's World Twenty20 match against New Zealand in Chittagong.

"The incident happened in the fourth over, when Dilshan rubbed his elbow after the ball deflected off his gloves to the wicketkeeper to indicate that the ball had not touched his gloves," the International Cricket Council said in a statement on Tuesday.

Dilshan fell to Trent Boult, fluffing his scoop shot but Sri Lanka went on to rout New Zealand by 59 runs in the low-scoring contest to qualify for the semi-finals.

Bangladesh bowler Al-Amin Hossain was fined 15 percent match fee for his over-the-top celebration after dismissing Australian opener David Warner in the hosts' seven-wicket defeat on Tuesday.

The paceman was found guilty of using "language or a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting".

"Celebrating the fall of a wicket should be done in a manner which is not abusive or disrespectful to the opponent," match referee Ranjan Madugalle said in a statement.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; editing by Sudipto Ganguly and Pritha Sarkar)