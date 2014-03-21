India's Virat Kohli (L) and Suresh Raina run between the wickets against Pakistan during their match of ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

MIRPUR, Bangladesh India beat Pakistan by seven wickets in a Group Two match of the World Twenty20 super 10 stage at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Friday. India won the toss.

Scores: Pakistan 130-7 in 20 overs (Umar Malik 33, Ahmed Shehzad 22; Amit Mishra 2-22) v India 131-3 in 18.3 overs (Virat Kohli 36 not out, Suresh Raina 35 not out, Shikhar Dhawan 30)

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; editing by Ed Osmond)