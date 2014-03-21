Alli's knack for surprises impresses Pochettino
LONDON Young midfielder Dele Alli's ability to surprise Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino apparently knows no bounds.
MIRPUR, Bangladesh India beat Pakistan by seven wickets in a Group Two match of the World Twenty20 super 10 stage at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Friday. India won the toss.
Scores: Pakistan 130-7 in 20 overs (Umar Malik 33, Ahmed Shehzad 22; Amit Mishra 2-22) v India 131-3 in 18.3 overs (Virat Kohli 36 not out, Suresh Raina 35 not out, Shikhar Dhawan 30)
(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON Young midfielder Dele Alli's ability to surprise Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino apparently knows no bounds.
March 19 Second-placed Tottenham Hotspur kept up the distant chase of Premier League leaders Chelsea with a hard-earned 2-1 victory over Southampton to cut the gap to 10 points on Sunday.
RANCHI, India Cheteshwar Pujara compiled an epic double century and Wriddhiman Saha hit a career-best 117 to deflate Australia and put India in a strong position on the fourth day of the third test on Sunday.