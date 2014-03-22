Woods 'trying everything' to be fit for Masters
Tiger Woods has not given up hope of competing in next month's U.S. Masters and is trying everything he can to overcome back problems, the former world number one said on Monday.
Sri Lanka beat South Africa by five runs in their Group One super 10 match of the World Twenty20 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Saturday.
Sri Lanka won the toss
Scores: Sri Lanka 165-7 in 20 overs (Kusal Perera 61, Angelo Mathews 43; Imran Tahir 3-26, Morne Morkel 2-31, Dale Steyn 2-37) v South Africa 160-8 in 20 overs (JP Duminy 39; Sachithra Senanayake 2-22)
(Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Ed Osmond)
BUENOS AIRES Argentina’s players, who have been arriving in Buenos Aires for World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Bolivia, are sticking to a decision dating back to November not to talk to the media.
LONDON Formula One's new rules are "just what the doctor ordered", even if rival teams have become more competitive, according to Mercedes motorsport head Toto Wolff.