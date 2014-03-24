Rivals are closer, warns Mercedes F1 boss
LONDON Formula One's new rules are "just what the doctor ordered", even if rival teams have become more competitive, according to Mercedes motorsport head Toto Wolff.
Sri Lanka beat Netherlands by nine wickets in their super 10 Group one match of the World Twenty20 at Chittagong's Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Monday.
Sri Lanka won toss.
Score: Sri Lanka 40-1 in 5 overs v Netherlands 39 all out in 10.3 overs (Ajantha Mendis 3-12, Angelo Mathews 3-16, Lasith Malinga 2-5).
Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty
ZURICH FIFA has banned a Ghanaian match official from soccer for life after he took part in match manipulation during a World Cup qualifier, the sport's governing body said on Monday.
A rejuvenated Roger Federer beat fellow Swiss Stan Wawrinka 6-4 7-5 in the BNP Paribas Open final on Sunday to earn a record-tying fifth Indian Wells title and the distinction of being the tournament's oldest winner.