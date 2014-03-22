Woods 'trying everything' to be fit for Masters
Tiger Woods has not given up hope of competing in next month's U.S. Masters and is trying everything he can to overcome back problems, the former world number one said on Monday.
South Africa captain Faf du Plessis failed to recover sufficiently from a hamstring injury and was ruled out of their World Twenty20 opener against Sri Lanka on Saturday.
AB de Villiers, who leads South Africa in the 50-over format, will take over as skipper in the absence of Du Plessis.
"We'll miss our captain Faf du Plessis today but that's part of the sport," De Villiers said at the toss.
South Africa pace spearhead Dale Steyn, who had mildly aggravated a previous hamstring strain, was passed fit for the match at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong.
Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal won the toss and opted to bat in the first match of Group One, also containing England, New Zealand and Netherlands.
BUENOS AIRES Argentina’s players, who have been arriving in Buenos Aires for World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Bolivia, are sticking to a decision dating back to November not to talk to the media.
LONDON Formula One's new rules are "just what the doctor ordered", even if rival teams have become more competitive, according to Mercedes motorsport head Toto Wolff.