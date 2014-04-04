India's fielders celebrate the dismissal of South Africa's Quinton de Kock during their semi-final match in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

MIRPUR, Bangladesh South Africa captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bat against India in the second semi-final of the World Twenty20 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Friday.

Du Plessis, who was suspended for the last match for a slow over rate, returned to the South Africa side replacing Farhaan Behardien.

Unbeaten India were unchanged from their last Super-10 stage match.

Teams: South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis (captain), AB de Villiers, JP Duminy, David Miller, Albie Morkel, Dale Steyn, Beuran Hendricks, Imran Tahir, Wayne Parnell

India: Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Amit Mishra, Mohit Sharma

(Writing by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Toby Davis)