Muguruza survives scare to beat teenager Day
French Open champion Garbine Muguruza got a fright from Kayla Day but outlasted the precocious American teenager 3-6 7-5 6-2 to reach the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open in California on Sunday.
MIRPUR, Bangladesh Sri Lanka beat India by six wickets in the final to win the World Twenty20 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Sunday.
Left-hander Kumar Sangakkara remained unbeaten on 52 off 35 balls to take Sri Lanka home after their bowlers restricted the 2007 champions to 130 for four wickets.
Sri Lanka reached their target with 13 balls to spare.
Virat Kohli top-scored for India with 77 off 58 balls.
Steve McClaren, the former England head coach, has been sacked as manager of Championship side Derby County for the second time in three years, the second-tier club announced on Sunday.
Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has defended striker Alexis Sanchez, dismissing media reports saying the Chilean was laughing at the side's collapse during their Champions League defeat at home to Bayern Munich last week.