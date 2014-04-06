Muguruza survives scare to beat teenager Day
French Open champion Garbine Muguruza got a fright from Kayla Day but outlasted the precocious American teenager 3-6 7-5 6-2 to reach the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open in California on Sunday.
MIRPUR, Bangladesh Australian women completed a World Twenty20 hat-trick after captain Meg Lanning led them to a comfortable six-wicket victory against 2009 champions England in the final on Sunday.
Lanning inserted England after winning the toss and Sarah Coyte (3-16) and her bowling colleagues did an excellent job to restrict them to 105 for eight in a repeat of the 2012 final in Sri Lanka.
Heather Knight (29) top scored for England who did not have a single six and only eight boundaries in their innings.
Lanning returned to hit 44 off 30 balls, adding 60 runs with Ellyse Perry (31 not out) to lay the foundation for the team's comprehensive victory with 29 balls to spare at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.
"Bowlers did it for us, we had our plans and we executed well," Lanning said. "Perhaps, we're attacking in nature and we love to play our shots."
She smashed two sixes and four fours in her sparkling cameo. Perry struck a six and three fours, also hitting the winning run before being mobbed by her team mates who rushed on to the pitch to celebrate.
(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; editing by Pritha Sarkar)
French Open champion Garbine Muguruza got a fright from Kayla Day but outlasted the precocious American teenager 3-6 7-5 6-2 to reach the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open in California on Sunday.
Steve McClaren, the former England head coach, has been sacked as manager of Championship side Derby County for the second time in three years, the second-tier club announced on Sunday.
Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has defended striker Alexis Sanchez, dismissing media reports saying the Chilean was laughing at the side's collapse during their Champions League defeat at home to Bayern Munich last week.