West Indies players celebrate after Virat Kohli was caught out by Marlon Samuels during their Cricket World Cup match in Perth, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

The remnants of Cyclone Pam may play a part in determining whether West Indies advance to the World Cup quarter-finals though it is unlikely to change the way the team approach their final pool match against UAE, captain Jason Holder has said.

The cyclone, which is battering the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu, is expected to move past the east coast of New Zealand on Sunday and could bring rain to the Hawke's Bay city of Napier where the Pool B match is being played.

West Indies need a victory against UAE, and preferably one that vastly improves their net run rate, at McLean Park to give them a shot of making the knockout stage.

Pakistan meet Ireland in Adelaide later on Sunday with the winner of that game advancing, while the losing side could also go through depending on what happens in the West Indies game.

A washout in Napier would result in both sides getting one point and ending West Indies' hopes.

"If the weather plays a part it's beyond our control, but we just need to control what we can control and that's the game," Holder told reporters in Napier when asked about the possible impact of the weather.

"There's no point rushing the game and trying to force a result as quickly as possible.

"Obviously it's ideal that we probably wrap it up as quickly as possible, but we still have to play the cricket, and to win it on merit is the best way to do it.

"If we can wrap it up as quickly as possible, that's a plus for us, but we still need to cover our bases and just go into the game as a normal game and not try to play the weather."

West Indies, who have a fully fit squad to choose from, have been inconsistent in the tournament though Holder was keen for them to put everything aside and just play their natural game.

"I think we can play with as much freedom as we possibly can," Holder added. "I think that's when we're at our best; when we free up, we play the brand of cricket which we are accustomed to playing.

"I think aggression is the key but not getting too carried away with it, just be smart and aggressive, and I think once we do that, we should get the result we're looking for."

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Peter Rutherford)