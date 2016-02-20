KINGSTON Johnson Charles has replaced Darren Bravo in the West Indies team for the World Twenty20 in India next month, selectors said on Saturday.

Charles, 27, has been brought in after Bravo declined to sign the remuneration contract by last Sunday's deadline, opting instead to focus on the longer formats of the sport.

Charles, a top order batsman, was part of the West Indies team that won the 2012 World Twenty20, though he made a duck in the final against Sri Lanka.

He has played 23 Twenty20 internationals, scoring 463 runs at an average of just over 21, with a strike-rate of 114.

The World Twenty20, to be played in India, starts on March 8. West Indies have been drawn in the same group as England, South Africa, Sri Lanka and a qualifier.

(Editing by Andrew Both)