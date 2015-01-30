West Indies' Sunil Narine celebrates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Nuwan Kulasekara during their World Twenty20 final cricket match in Colombo October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

West Indies' Nikita Miller plays a shot during their ICC Champions Trophy cricket match against India in Johannesburg, September 30, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Left-arm spinner Nikita Miller will replace Sunil Narine in the West Indies squad for next month's World Cup, the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) said.

Off-spinner Narine, who was reported for a suspect action during the Champions League Twenty20 tournament in September, has withdrawn from the squad, saying he needed more time to bowl confidently with his remodelled action.

Miller, 32, has taken 40 wickets in 45 One Day Internationals, the last match being against England last March.

West Indies begin their World Cup campaign against Ireland at Nelson on Feb 16.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Peter Rutherford)