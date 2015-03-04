Konta beats Wozniacki in straight sets in Miami final
Johanna Konta won the biggest title of her burgeoning career when she beat Caroline Wozniacki 6-4 6-3 in the women's final at the Miami Open on Saturday.
NAPIER New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum batted with freedom in the nets on Wednesday and should be fit to play Sunday's World Cup clash against Afghanistan despite taking a heavy blow to the arm
against Australia.
McCullum was hit high on the left forearm by a Mitchell Johnson delivery in Saturday's one-wicket win over Australia and received treatment on the ground, though it did not force him off Eden Park.
"Yep, there's no reason for him not to play," New Zealand coach Mike Hesson told reporters in Napier on Wednesday where the team re-assembled after three days off.
"The swelling is going down. It looks a bit ordinary at the moment but he's batted today without any issues. He's fine."
Unbeaten New Zealand lead Pool A on eight points and face Afghanistan at McLean Park on Sunday before their final clash against Bangladesh in Hamilton on March 13.
(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ian Ransom)
Johanna Konta won the biggest title of her burgeoning career when she beat Caroline Wozniacki 6-4 6-3 in the women's final at the Miami Open on Saturday.
BARCELONA Sevilla dropped out of the top three in La Liga for the first time since November after being held to a goalless draw at home on Sunday by relegation-fighting Sporting Gijon, dropping points for the fourth consecutive league game.