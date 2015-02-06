Penpix of the Zimbabwe squad for the 2015 cricket World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

- -

Elton Chigumbura, 28. Right-handed batsman/right-arm fast-medium bowler. 169 matches. 3,390 runs. Highest score: 90. 96 wickets. Best bowling: 4-28.

The captain of the side and key element in the balance of the team. The biggest hitter in the current set-up, he provides solidity to the middle-order and is also able to score quick runs.

His bowling has become less of a weapon in recent years as he dropped pace after a stress-fracture early in his career. He starred in Zimbabwe's shock win over Australia last August.

- -

Regis Chakabva, 27. Right-handed batsman/wicketkeeper. 24 matches. 340 runs. Highest score: 45. Dismissals: 13.

A wicketkeeper-batsman who does not always don the gloves, he has played all three formats for his country but is seen more as a 50-over player.

Not a power hitter, he is more an accumulator of runs. An athletic fielder when not wearing the gloves.

- -

Tendai Chatara, 23. Right-arm fast-medium bowler. 21 matches. 27 wickets. Best bowling: 3-44.

Once considered Zimbabwe's brightest fast-bowling prospect, he is starting to fulfil that promise with some good displays in the back end of 2014.

Tall and with good pace that touches 140 kmph, he has modelled his game on Australia legend Glenn McGrath and strives for accuracy in line and length. He was a star in the 200 and 400-metre races at school.

- -

Chamu Chibhabha, 28. Right-handed batsman/right-arm medium pace bowler. 63 matches. 1,312 runs. Highest score: 73. 20 wickets. Best bowling: 2-28.

A batting all-rounder who made his ODI debut a decade ago but has not played in the last two years. He has a solid technique but a reputation for not converting starts into big scores.

He has the ability to hit the ball long and can be an useful asset in the powerplay overs. His bowling has fallen away since his debut and he is now used more as an occasional option.

- -

Craig Ervine, 29. Left-handed batsman. 25 matches. 702 runs. Highest score: 85.

Ervine returned to the Zimbabwe ODI squad after two years and the elegant left-hander will provide a cool head in their middle-order. He is able to accumulate quick runs without blasting the ball.

He almost lost his right-hand in a childhood accident when he fell on a broken glass at home.

- -

Tafadzwa Kamungozi, 27. Right-handed leg-break bowler. 11 matches. 11 wickets. Best bowling: 2-36.

Made his one-day international debut against South Africa aged 19 in 2006, but only played his first test in Bangladesh late last year.

He was recalled to the national team after a long spell on the sidelines due to good form in domestic cricket.

- -

Hamilton Masakadza, 31. Right-handed batsman/right-arm medium or leg-spin bowler. 144 matches. 3,961 runs. Highest score: 178 not out. 36 wickets. Best bowling: 3-39.

He has been playing international cricket for 14 years but will be appearing at his first World Cup after injury and loss of form kept him out of the three previous tournaments.

A batting all-rounder, he opens the innings and can he a powerful hitter. His bowling has become more occasional having started as a medium pacer but has more lately taken to leg-spin.

- -

Stuart Matsikenyeri, 31. Right-handed batsman. 112 matches. 2,205 runs. Highest score: 90.

Matsikenyeri played his last ODI in February 2012 but the top-order batsman won a recall after good form in domestic cricket this past season.

He bowls the occasional off-break deliveries, but is more likely to contribute either in the opening position with the bat or at number three. He is also an athletic fielder in the inner-ring.

- -

Solomon Mire, 25. Right-handed batsman/right-arm fast-medium bowler. Five matches. 134 runs. Highest score: 52. Three wickets. Best bowling: 3-49.

Made his ODI debut against Bangladesh last November and contributed well with bat and ball in a losing side. He can provide some acceleration in the middle-order with his powerful hitting and usually bowls first or second change.

- -

Tawanda Mupariwa, 29. Right-arm fast-medium bowler. 35 matches. 55 wickets. Best bowling: 4-39.

Out of the ODI squad since 2009, his weight of wickets in domestic cricket have seen him recalled to the team. He has the ability to move the ball with both swing and seam, and also possesses a well-disguised slower delivery.

Usually an opening bowler, in 2008, he became the quickest to 50 ODI wickets for Zimbabwe, getting there in 28 games.

- -

Tinashe Panyangara, 29. Right-arm fast-medium bowler. 38 matches. 41 wickets. Best bowling: 3-28.

Caught the eye at the 2004 under-19 World Cup when he took six wickets for 31 runs against Australia and made his senior debut a year later, but a stress fracture in his back saw him miss 12 months of cricket after that.

He only returned to the side full-time in 2013 having played club cricket in England. Tall and with brisk pace, he was the pick of the side's bowlers on their disastrous tour of Bangladesh at the end of last year.

- -

Sikandar Raza, 28. Right-handed batsman/right-arm off-break bowler. 21 matches. 578 runs. Highest score: 141. Three wickets. Best bowling: 2-25.

Pakistan-born opening batsman who gave up his dream of being a fighter pilot when he failed an eye exam and moved to Zimbabwe where his parents had emigrated.

He did well in domestic cricket and after becoming eligible to play for his adopted country, he made his ODI debut in May 2013. A grafting opening batsman, he also bowls either medium pace or more recently off-spin.

- -

Brendan Taylor, 28. Right-handed batsman/wicketkeeper. 161 matches. 4,825 runs. Highest score: 145 not out. Dismissals: 114.

The glue that often holds the Zimbabwe batting effort together, Taylor is the most accomplished player in the side and the man around who they build their innings.

More of a stroke-maker, he can score quick runs when needed and can double up as wicketkeeper for the side. Was stripped of the ODI captaincy last year but remains test skipper.

- -

Prosper Utseya, 29. Right-arm medium pace bowler. 160 matches. 130 wickets. Best bowling: 5-36.

Having been banned from bowling his regular off-spin deliveries late last year, Utseya has tried to reinvent himself as a medium-pace bowler.

A surprise pick for the World Cup given the limitations placed on him, he does bring great experience and is also a useful lower order batsman.

- -

Sean Williams, 28. Left-handed batsman/left-arm orthodox slow bowler. 69 matches. 1,782 runs. Highest score: 78 not out. 22 wickets. Best bowling: 3-23.

Left-handed middle-order batsman who has 17 half-centuries to his name in ODI cricket but has never managed to reach a ton.

He can be a powerful hitter and provide acceleration at the end of the innings and is also a useful left-arm spinner known more for his ability to keep the runs down than take wickets.

