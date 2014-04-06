Muguruza survives scare to beat teenager Day
French Open champion Garbine Muguruza got a fright from Kayla Day but outlasted the precocious American teenager 3-6 7-5 6-2 to reach the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open in California on Sunday.
MIRPUR, Bangladesh India posted a below-par 130 for four wickets against Sri Lanka despite Virat Kohli's breezy 77 in the final of the World Twenty at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Sunday.
Put into bat after evening drizzle delayed the start of the all-Asian final by 40 minutes, India lost opener Ajinkya Rahane in the second over before Kohli added 60 runs with Rohit Sharma (29) to prop up the innings and prepare for a late assault that failed to materialise.
Yuvraj Singh's struggle to find the middle of the bat, coupled with Sri Lanka's brilliant death bowling, restricted India to a total that would leave little margin for error when the 2007 champions return to defend the score.
Kohli, the tournament's top scorer, ran himself out in the final delivery of the innings after a 58-ball knock that included four sixes and five boundaries.
(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; editing by Pritha Sarkar)
French Open champion Garbine Muguruza got a fright from Kayla Day but outlasted the precocious American teenager 3-6 7-5 6-2 to reach the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open in California on Sunday.
Steve McClaren, the former England head coach, has been sacked as manager of Championship side Derby County for the second time in three years, the second-tier club announced on Sunday.
Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has defended striker Alexis Sanchez, dismissing media reports saying the Chilean was laughing at the side's collapse during their Champions League defeat at home to Bayern Munich last week.