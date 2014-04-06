India's Ajinkya Rahane (L) leaves the field as Sri Lanka's fielders celebrate his dismissal during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket final match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

India's Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli (R) run between the wickets as Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga (C) watches during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket final match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

India's Virat Kohli plays a ball as Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne (L) jumps to catch during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket final match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

MIRPUR, Bangladesh India posted a below-par 130 for four wickets against Sri Lanka despite Virat Kohli's breezy 77 in the final of the World Twenty at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Sunday.

Put into bat after evening drizzle delayed the start of the all-Asian final by 40 minutes, India lost opener Ajinkya Rahane in the second over before Kohli added 60 runs with Rohit Sharma (29) to prop up the innings and prepare for a late assault that failed to materialise.

Yuvraj Singh's struggle to find the middle of the bat, coupled with Sri Lanka's brilliant death bowling, restricted India to a total that would leave little margin for error when the 2007 champions return to defend the score.

Kohli, the tournament's top scorer, ran himself out in the final delivery of the innings after a 58-ball knock that included four sixes and five boundaries.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; editing by Pritha Sarkar)