New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson scored the quickest one-day international century ever on Wednesday, taking just 36 balls against West Indies to break the record long held by Pakistan's Shahid Afridi.
Following is a factbox on the 10 fastest centuries in one-day internationals:
Balls Player Country Opposition Year
36 Corey Anderson New Zealand West Indies 2014
37 Shahid Afridi Pakistan Sri Lanka 1996
44 Mark Boucher South Africa Zimbabwe 2006
45 Brian Lara West Indies Bangladesh 1999
45 Afridi Pakistan India 2005
46 Jesse Ryder New Zealand West Indies 2014
48 Sanath Jayasuriya Sri Lanka Pakistan 1996
50 Kevin O'Brien Ireland England 2011
52 Virat Kohli India Australia 2013
53 Afridi Pakistan Bangladesh 2010
