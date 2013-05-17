England's James Anderson (right) celebrates after reaching 300 test wickets on dismissing New Zealand's Peter Fulton during the first test cricket match at Lord's cricket ground in London May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

LONDON England fast bowler James Anderson claimed his 300th test wicket when he had New Zealand opener Peter Fulton caught at second slip by Graeme Swann on the second day of the first test at Lord's on Friday.

Anderson dismissed opener Hamish Rutherford in the first over, caught by Alastair Cook at first slip, and his movement again proved too much Fulton as New Zealand slumped to seven for two in reply to England's 232.

Anderson, 30, became the fourth Englishman to take 300 test wickets, joining fellow pace bowlers Ian Botham, Bob Willis and Fred Trueman.

"He's in the 300 club and I fully expect him to go on and make the 400 club," Botham said in commentary for Sky Sports.

"It's great for Jimmy but there's a lot more to come. He's got loads more cricket in him, he's exceptional.

"Magnificent effort from him, he's developed skills, these are things you have to work on."

(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Justin Palmer)