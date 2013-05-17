New Zealand out for 341, lead by 33 runs in Dunedin
WELLINGTON South Africa bowled New Zealand out for 341, a lead of 33 runs, shortly after tea on the third day of the first test at University Oval in Dunedin on Friday.
LONDON England fast bowler James Anderson claimed his 300th test wicket when he had New Zealand opener Peter Fulton caught at second slip by Graeme Swann on the second day of the first test at Lord's on Friday.
Anderson dismissed opener Hamish Rutherford in the first over, caught by Alastair Cook at first slip, and his movement again proved too much Fulton as New Zealand slumped to seven for two in reply to England's 232.
Anderson, 30, became the fourth Englishman to take 300 test wickets, joining fellow pace bowlers Ian Botham, Bob Willis and Fred Trueman.
"He's in the 300 club and I fully expect him to go on and make the 400 club," Botham said in commentary for Sky Sports.
"It's great for Jimmy but there's a lot more to come. He's got loads more cricket in him, he's exceptional.
"Magnificent effort from him, he's developed skills, these are things you have to work on."
(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Justin Palmer)
Police have launched an investigation after Paris St Germain's players were confronted by angry supporters upon their return to the French capital on Wednesday following their 6-1 Champions League defeat in Barcelona, the Ligue 1 club has said.
BARCELONA Sebastian Vettel lapped fastest for Ferrari on the penultimate day of Formula One's pre-season testing on Thursday but refused to accept the mantle of favourite from Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton.