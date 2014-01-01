New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson scored the quickest century ever in international cricket on Wednesday, taking just 36 balls against West Indies to break the record long held by Pakistan's Shahid Afridi.

Afridi scored a 37-ball hundred against Sri Lanka in 1996 and had remained the fastest across all formats of the international game since.

Anderson, 23, brought up the mark with his 12th six of the innings after the third one-day international in Queenstown was reduced to a 21-over match due to rain.

New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum (33 off 11 balls) started the onslaught before Jesse Ryder (104), who completed his hundred in 46 balls, and Anderson added 191 runs for the fourth wicket.

"It's one of those things you don't plan on doing when you go out there but obviously with it (being) a reduced game it makes it easier to go harder at it earlier and Brendon showed his intent early on and Jesse played an unbelievable innings as well," Anderson said in a televised interview.

"I think we went pretty good together. I was hitting boundaries and he was hitting boundaries. It was just one of those things that comes off.

"I think me and Jesse were thinking every ball was going to get us out or go for six so it was nice to have that feeling out there and get them out of the middle."

Anderson remained unbeaten on 131 off 47 balls with 14 sixes and half a dozen fours to take New Zealand to a mammoth 283 for four wickets in their innings.

Asked if he was aware of the record, the left-hander said: "No. I didn't have a clue actually. It's not like I look it up and take it down but I guess it's nice to have that."

