Smith replaces Dhoni as Pune skipper, Starc pulls out of IPL
NEW DELHI Australia skipper Steve Smith will replace Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the Rising Pune Supergiants captain in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL), the franchise said on Sunday.
MUMBAI Factbox on the two-test series between India and New Zealand that starts in Hyderabad on Thursday:
- - - -
Schedule (times GMT):
First test August 23-27 (0400) Hyderabad
Second test August 31-September 4 (0400) Bangalore
- - - -
India
Test world ranking: Fifth
Captain: Mahendra Singh Dhoni
Coach: Duncan Fletcher
- -
Recent form
July-August 2011
Lost four-test away series against England 4-0
November 2011
Won three-test home series against West Indies 2-0
December 2011-January 2012
Lost four-test away series against Australia 4-0
- -
Squad: Dhoni, Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Sachin Tendulkar, Subramaniam Badrinath, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, Zaheer Khan, Pragyan Ojha, Umesh Yadav, Ajinkya Rahane, Piyush Chawla, Ishant Sharma, Suresh Raina.
- - - -
New Zealand
Test world ranking: Eighth
Captain: Ross Taylor
Coach: Mike Hesson
- -
Recent form
January 2012
Won only home test against Zimbabwe by an innings and 301 runs
March 2012
Lost three-test home series against South Africa 1-0
July-August 2012
Lost two-test away series against West Indies 2-0
- -
Squad: Taylor, Trent Boult, Doug Bracewell, Daniel Flynn, James Franklin, Martin Guptill, Chris Martin, Brendon McCullum, Tarun Nethula, Jeetan Patel, Tim Southee, Kruger van Wyk, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling, Kane Williamson.
- - - -
India v New Zealand in tests
Matches 50
India wins 16
New Zealand wins 9
Draws 25
- - - -
Previous New Zealand tours of India (year/tests/winner/result)
1955-1956 Five India 2-0
1964-1965 Four India 1-0
1969-1970 Three Drawn 1-1
1976-1977 Three India 2-0
1988-1989 Three India 2-1
1995-1996 Three India 1-0
1999-2000 Three India 1-0
2003-2004 Two Drawn 0-0
2010-2011 Three India 1-0
(Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Tony Jimenez)
NEW DELHI Australia skipper Steve Smith will replace Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the Rising Pune Supergiants captain in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL), the franchise said on Sunday.
PARIS Marcelo Bielsa will return to Ligue 1 next season when he takes charge of Lille two years after leaving Olympique de Marseille unexpectedly.
JOHANNESBURG FIFA President Gianni Infantino will meet more than 50 presidents of African football associations in an unprecedented summit in Johannesburg this week, officials said on Sunday.