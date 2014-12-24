WELLINGTON Factbox on the test series between New Zealand and Sri Lanka, which begins in Christchurch on Friday:
- - - -
SCHEDULE (all matches start at 2200 GMT)
Dec 26-30 First test Hagley Oval, Christchurch
Jan 3-7 Second test Basin Reserve, Wellington
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND
World ranking: Seventh
Captain: Brendon McCullum
Coach: Mike Hesson
Squad: McCullum (captain), Trent Boult, Doug Bracewell, Dean Brownlie, Mark Craig, Tom Latham, James Neesham, Hamish Rutherford, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling, Kane Williamson
- -
Tests in 2014
Feb India Auckland Won (40 runs)
Feb India Wellington Draw
June West Indies Kingston Won (186 runs)
June West Indies Port of Spain Lost (10 wickets)
June West Indies Bridgetown Won (53 runs)
Nov Pakistan Abu Dhabi Lost (248 runs)
Nov Pakistan Dubai Draw
Nov Pakistan Sharjah Won (inns & 80 runs)
- - - -
SRI LANKA
World ranking: Fifth
Captain: Angelo Mathews
Coach: Marvan Atapattu
Squad: Mathews (captain), Dushumantha Chameera, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella, Shaminda Eranga, Nuwan Pradeep, Rangana Herath, Prasanna Jayawardene, Dimuth Karunaratne, Tharinu Kaushal, Suranga Lakmal, Dilruwan Petera, Dhammika Prasad, Kumar Sangakkara, Kaushal Silva, Lahiru Thirimanne
- -
Tests in 2014
Jan Pakistan Dubai Won (9 wickets)
Jan Pakistan Sharjah Lost (5 wickets)
Jan Bangladesh Dhaka Won (inns & 248 runs)
Feb Bangladesh Chittagong Draw
June England London Draw
June England Leeds Won (100 runs)
July South Africa Galle Lost (153 runs)
July South Africa Colombo Draw
Aug Pakistan Galle Won (7 wickets)
Aug Pakistan Colombo Won (105 runs)
- - - -
New Zealand v Sri Lanka tests
Matches: 28
New Zealand wins: 10
Sri Lanka wins: 8
Draws: 10
- - - -
Previous Sri Lanka tours of New Zealand (year/tests/winner/result)
1983 Two New Zealand 2-0
1991 Three Draw 0-0
1995 Two Sri Lanka 1-0
1997 Two New Zealand 2-0
2005 Two New Zealand 1-0
2006 Two Drawn 1-1
- - - -
(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford)