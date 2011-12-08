Factbox ahead of the final test in a two-match series between Australia and New Zealand, which starts at Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Friday (2330 GMT Thursday).

- -

Overall record

Played: 51

Australia: W 27

New Zealand: W 7

Draws: 17

- - - -

New Zealand's recent record against Australia:

* New Zealand have not won a test against Australia since 1993, when they won by five wickets at Eden Park, Auckland. That run includes 21 matches, with Australia winning 15 of the games while six have been drawn.

* Australia have won seven of the 10 test series between the two countries in Australia, with two series drawn -- in 1989 when New Zealand's Mark Greatbatch batted for almost 11 hours to save the only test in Perth and in 2001 when all three matches were drawn after being badly affected by weather.

* New Zealand's only test series victory in Australia was in 1985 when they were inspired by fast bowler Richard Hadlee, who took 33 wickets at an average of 12.15.

* Hadlee's total included his career best nine for 52 in the first innings at the Gabba in Brisbane. He also took a catch to give offspinner Vaughan Brown his only test wicket, which prevented him from becoming the second player to take all 10 wickets in a test innings.

* New Zealand's two test victories in the 1985 series are their only test wins in Australia.

- - - -

First match

March 29-30, 1946 - New Zealand were bowled out for 42 in the first innings and 54 in their second in the first test match between the two sides, which was played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. Australia had scored 199 for eight declared in their first innings as they wrapped up the scheduled three-day match before tea on the second day with legspinner Bill O'Reilly taking match figures of eight wickets for 33 runs. Because of the gulf between the two sides they did not meet again in a test until late 1973 -- a gap of almost 28 years.

- -

Most recent match:

Dec 1-Dec 4, 2011 - James Pattinson ripped the top off New Zealand's batting order in their second innings, capturing three wickets in one over as New Zealand lurched to 150 all out and set Australia a victory target of just 19 runs, which they achieved in 2.2 overs, though the out-of-form Phil Hughes went cheaply for the second time. Pattinson took man of the match honours on debut with his second innings haul of five for 27, though Australia captain Michael Clarke was also a contender after he had resurrected his side's first innings with 139. He also combined in crucial partnerships with Ricky Ponting (78) and Brad Haddin (80), both of whom had been in danger of being dropped after a recent poor run of batting form.

- -

Recent results:

2010 Australia won by 10 wickets, Wellington

2008 Australia won by an innings and 62 runs, Adelaide

2008 Australia won by 149 runs, Brisbane

2005 Australia won by nine wickets, Auckland

2005 Match drawn, Wellington

- -

Teams:

Australia: Michael Clarke (captain), Phillip Hughes, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Ricky Ponting, Michael Hussey, Brad Haddin, Peter Siddle, James Pattinson, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon.

New Zealand (likely): Ross Taylor (captain), Brendon McCullum, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Jesse Ryder, Dean Brownlie, Reece Young, Daniel Vettori, Doug Bracewell, Tim Southee, Chris Martin.

(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ian Ransom)