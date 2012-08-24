India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni reacts after being struck on the helmet by a ball during the second day of their first test cricket match against New Zealand in Hyderabad, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

HYDERABAD, India Cheteshwar Pujara remained on course for his maiden double hundred as India enjoyed a trouble-free morning session to reach 371 for five at second day's lunch in the opening test against New Zealand on Friday.

Resuming on 307 for five, Pujara (151 not out) and India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (61) added 64 runs in 21 overs in the session which started 25 minutes late in anticipation of rain.

The duo have added 111 runs for the unbroken sixth wicket to put the hosts in the box seat after they won the toss and opted to bat.

Batting in the number three spot vacated by the recently-retired Rahul Dravid, the 24-year-old Pujara continued to display a cool temperament in his fourth test match and his first since January 2011.

The New Zealand bowlers managed to swing the ball under overcast conditions and kept India's scoring rate under check but failed to get the crucial breakthrough.

Seamer Doug Bracewell found the edge of Dhoni's bat in his first over but the ball did not carry.

New Zealand also had an opportunity to run out Pujara, who added 32 runs to his overnight score of 119, but Brendon McCullum failed to collect the ball cleanly at extra cover allowing the batsman to scamper home.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)