PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa Hashim Amla and Graeme Smith compiled half-centuries as South Africa moved to 191 for three at tea on the first day of the second test against New Zealand at St. George's Park on Friday.

Amla reached the break unbeaten on 70 while Smith notched his 36th test half-century shortly after lunch before being dismissed eight balls later for 54 with seven fours.

Paceman Doug Bracewell, with figures of two for 44, was the pick of New Zealand's attack.

The elegant Amla brought up his 25th test fifty off 92 balls but he did enjoy a slice of luck when, on 48, he was dropped in the gully by Kane Williamson off the bowling of left-arm quick Trent Boult.

Amla and Smith combined for a second-wicket stand of 92 off 20.4 overs before Smith was caught down the legside by keeper BJ Watling off the bowling of left-arm seamer Neil Wagner to leave South Africa on 121 for two.

The hosts lost their third wicket 16 runs later when Jacques Kallis (8) edged a Bracewell delivery through to Watling.

But any hopes New Zealand might have harboured of making further quick inroads into a powerful batting line-up were dashed when AB de Villiers (29 not out) and Amla combined for an unbroken fourth-wicket partnership of 54.

South Africa had won the toss and elected to bat on a slowish pitch which offered up just a touch of movement for the seam bowlers.

Smith and Alviro Peterson (21) put on a 29-run opening stand but the right-handed Peterson departed when he top-edged an attempted hook shot off the bowling of Bracewell and was caught by Jeetan Patel at fine leg before the hosts took lunch on 99 for one.

New Zealand included debutant all-rounder Colin Munro in their line up.

(Writing by Jason Humphries in Durban; Editing By Alison Wildey)