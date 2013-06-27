England's Kevin Pietersen and coach Ashley Giles (right) sit in the dugout as the rain falls before the second T20 international cricket match against New Zealand was abandoned at the Oval cricket ground, London June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

LONDON Kevin Pietersen's England return was halted by rain on Thursday as the second Twenty20 match against New Zealand at the Oval was abandoned after just two balls, handing the Black Caps a 1-0 win in the two-match series.

Pietersen has not played for England since leaving the tour of New Zealand with a knee injury in March, missing the return series and the Champions Trophy.

He will now join up with the England squad ahead of the first Ashes test against Australia starting at Trent Bridge on July 10.

Left-armer Mitchell McClenaghan had England opener Michael Lumb caught by captain Brendon McCullum at first slip off the second ball of the innings.

That would prove to be the final act of the match as the rain arrived soon after and never relented.

New Zealand won the first match, also at the Oval, by five runs on Tuesday.

