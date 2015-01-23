Luke Ronchi and Grant Elliott put on a world record 267-run partnership as New Zealand recovered from 93-5 to thump Sri Lanka by 108 runs in the fifth one-day international in Dunedin on Friday.

Ronchi notched 170 not out for his maiden one-day international century, while Elliott was unbeaten on 104 in the sixth wicket stand of 267, which surpassed the 218 that Mahela Jaywardene and Mahendra Singh Dhoni scored for the Asian XI against an African XI in 2007.

The duo were named Men-of-the-Match for their brilliant partnership which helped the hosts, who were put into bat, to an unlikely 360-5.

Former captain Tillakaratne Dilshan's (116) 20th ODI hundred kept Sri Lanka in the chase for a while but the visitors lost their last eight wickets for 41 runs to be all out for 252 in the 44th over. New Zealand took a 3-1 lead in the seven-match series.

Dilshan put on 93 for the opening wicket with Lahiru Thirimanne (45) and another 70 for the third with Mahela Jayawardene (30) but fell trying to keep up with the run rate.

Trent Boult was the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand with his four for 44 while Tim Southee, Elliott and Mitchell McClenaghan all picked up two wickets apiece.

The bowler's task was made easier, though, by the mammoth effort from their team mates.

The 33-year-old Ronchi's role has typically been to guide the tail through the end of an innings after the top-order have given them a solid foundation but on Friday at University Oval he relished batting for 30 overs.

The pair were thrust together in the 20th over with the hosts in deep trouble and set about rebuilding their innings with Elliott the anchor, rotating the strike while Ronchi set about upping the tempo.

They scored 122 in the final 10 overs, 77 of which were in the final five as they rattled off more than 15 runs an over. Ronchi's innings included 14 boundaries and nine sixes in just 99 balls.

"We worked off each other, and we tried to be as relaxed as we could. Once things started flowing along we began to relax and have good fun out there," Elliott said at the presentation.

"Ronchi doesn't get a lot of time at the end so it was nice for him to come in early and show how destructive he can be."

Elliott was a surprise selection in New Zealand's World Cup team, but his second ODI century should have nailed down the number five batting spot at the Feb. 15-Mar. 29 tournament.

