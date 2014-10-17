Muguruza survives scare to beat teenager Day
French Open champion Garbine Muguruza got a fright from Kayla Day but outlasted the precocious American teenager 3-6 7-5 6-2 to reach the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open in California on Sunday.
WELLINGTON New Zealand's former skipper Ross Taylor and paceman Adam Milne will miss the upcoming one-day international series against South Africa because of injury, New Zealand Cricket said on Friday.
Top order batsman Taylor, a veteran of 137 ODIs, has a calf problem, while Milne is struggling with an elbow injury and both were ruled out of a warm-up match for the series against Ireland in Hamilton on Saturday.
Fast-medium swing bowler Tim Southee is battling a shoulder injury but should be fit to face the Proteas in the first of three one-day matches in Mount Maunganui on Tuesday.
Batsman Kane Williamson, who has a wrist problem, will miss the Ireland match and the first of the South Africa encounters but should be available for the final two matches of the series in Mount Maunganui next Friday and Hamilton on Oct. 27.
New Zealand are ranked seventh in the world rankings and will be looking to the series against the second-ranked South Africans to help with their preparations for the World Cup, which they are co-hosting with Australia early next year.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ian Ransom)
Steve McClaren, the former England head coach, has been sacked as manager of Championship side Derby County for the second time in three years, the second-tier club announced on Sunday.
Billy Vunipola believes England have the mental strength to carry the weight of expectations as they set their sights on a second successive Six Nations grand slam with a win against Ireland on Saturday.