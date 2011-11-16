Fast bowler Trent Boult is the only uncapped player named by New Zealand for their two-test series against Australia next month.

The left-arm Northern Districts pace bowler was part of NZC's fast bowling camp during the off-season and impressed during the early part of the New Zealand first class season, taking 10 wickets in three innings.

"It is pleasing to provide Trent with an opportunity," NZC selection manager Kim Littlejohn said in a statement.

"He is a promising young bowler and deserves his place in the squad after impressing at the NZC fast bowling camp during the winter and making a strong start to the Plunket Shield."

Swing bowler Tim Southee (knee) and batsman Jesse Ryder (calf) have returned from injury and been included for the tour, which also includes a four-day warm-up match against Australia A in Brisbane.

Both Southee and Ryder missed parts of New Zealand's recent tour of Zimbabwe. Wellington left arm quick Andy McKay and off-spinner Jeetan Patel have been dropped from the side that went to Zimbabwe.

"We were keen to show consistency in selection for the tour of Australia and retain the nucleus of the side that performed well against Zimbabwe," Littlejohn said.

"In choosing our squad we decided to go with 13 players and will consider adding another seamer before the first test (starting on December 1).

"That will largely depend on how the players pull up after the warm-up match."

Batsman BJ Watling will remain in New Zealand to play first class cricket and will not be available for the Australia A game, Littlejohn added.

Itinerary:

November 24-27 v Australia A, Brisbane

December 1-5 v Australia, 1st test, Brisbane

December 9-13 v Australia, 2nd test, Hobart

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Peter Rutherford; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)