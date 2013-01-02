South Africa's Jacques Kallis plays a shot during the first day of their first test cricket match against New Zealand in Cape Town, January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

CAPE TOWN All-rounder Jacques Kallis became the first South African to score 13,000 test runs on an eventful opening day of the first test against New Zealand on Wednesday.

The hosts dismissed New Zealand for 45 in the morning session, the touring side's third lowest total, and Kallis reached his personal milestone after tea with a four through third man off seamer Doug Bracewell.

The 37-year-old Kallis, who has also taken 282 test wickets, lies fourth behind Indian Sachin Tendulkar, Australian Ricky Ponting and India's Rahul Dravid on the list of all-time run scorers.

Tendulkar tops the standings with 15,645 runs.

