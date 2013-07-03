Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
New Zealand fast bowler Chris Martin, the third highest wicket taker for the country in tests, has retired from all forms of cricket at the age of 38.
The right-arm seamer, who made his debut for the Black Caps in 2000 against South Africa, picked up 233 wickets from 71 tests to sit behind Richard Hadlee (431) and Daniel Vettori (360) on the list of New Zealand's most successful test bowlers.
"It feels like the right time to step down," Martin said in a New Zealand Cricket statement on Wednesday.
"I have loved every second and given it everything when playing for the Black Caps, but after 15 years of professional cricket, it's time to pursue a new challenge."
Martin, who also picked up 18 wickets in 20 one-day internationals, played his last test against South Africa in January.
Not one to rely on pure speed, Martin's tight line and length made life difficult for top-order batsmen in conditions which assisted swing bowling.
His best bowling came against South Africa in 2004 when he won the man of the match award for his haul of 11 wickets in an Auckland test.
Martin picked up five-wicket hauls on 10 occasions in tests.
"The way Chris goes about his business both on and off the field has made him one of the most respected players in the changing room," New Zealand coach Mike Hesson said.
"With over 200 test wickets, his stats speak for themselves, but his knowledge and experience make his presence in the group so important.
"He's been a great role model for younger team mates and will be sorely missed. We wish him all the best for the future."
Martin's comical batting statistics also made him a crowd favourite whenever he walked out with his pads on.
He has the most number of ducks (36) behind West Indies' Courtney Walsh (43) and tops the list of most pairs (dismissed without scoring in both innings) in a career with seven.
BENGALURU Shaun Marsh and Matt Renshaw struck contrasting half-centuries on an engrossing day of cricket to help Australia take a first-innings lead of 48 against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's French forwards Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro fired them to a first win in three league outings as they beat Valencia 3-0 on Sunday to maintain their hold on Spain's fourth Champions League qualifying place.