Martin Guptill has been recalled to the New Zealand test squad for the two-match tour of England after the top-order batsman finished top scorer at the recent 50-over cricket World Cup.

Guptill, whose last test was also in England two years ago, scored 547 runs in nine matches at the event co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia, earning him a place in the squad announced by selectors on Saturday.

New Zealand lost to Australia by seven wickets in the World Cup final on March 29.

"This is a stable, established test side but there will be opportunities for contenders," coach Mike Hesson said on the New Zealand Cricket website (www.blackcaps.co.nz).

"Martin's a classically styled batsman and there's really no reason why he can't be as influential in the longer game as he is in the short," Hesson added of a player who averages just 29.62 in 31 test appearances.

Brendon McCullum has been named captain of the 15-player squad but will miss the two warm-up matches ahead of the opening test at Lord's on May 21 due to domestic cricket commitments, with wicketkeeper BJ Watling taking charge of those contests.

Paceman Matt Henry is the only player in line to make his test debut on the tour, the right-armer called up to replace injured all-rounder Jimmy Neesham after also impressing at the World Cup as a late replacement.

"It's another step up for Matt but we've been impressed by the maturity and skill-set he's already shown in the ODI format," Hesson added.

Fast bowler Adam Milne, who was ruled out of the World Cup due to a heel injury and replaced by Henry before the semi-final against South Africa, has been picked in the limited-overs side along with uncapped all-rounder Mitchell Santner.

Headingley will host the second test from May 29 before a five-match one-day series begins on June 9, ahead of the only Twenty20 game of the tour at Old Trafford on June 23.

Test squad: Brendon McCullum (captain), Corey Anderson, Trent Boult, Doug Bracewell, Mark Craig, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Luke Ronchi, Hamish Rutherford, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling, Kane Williamson.

ODI and T20 squad: McCullum (captain), Anderson, Boult, Grant Elliott, Guptill, Henry, Latham, Mitchell McClenaghan, Nathan McCullum, Adam Milne, Ronchi, Mitchell Santner, Southee, Taylor, Williamson.

