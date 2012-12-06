New Zealand's Brendon McCullum plays a shot during the fourth day of second and final test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

New Zealand's Twenty20 captain Ross Taylor speaks during a media conference ahead of their Twenty20 match against Sri Lanka in Pallekele October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

New Zealand have dumped Ross Taylor as captain and replaced him with Brendon McCullum in all three forms of the game, local media reports said on Friday.

New Zealand Cricket were unable to provide immediate comment but had called a press conference early on Friday.

Taylor's sacking comes in the wake of local media reports of disharmony between the 28-year-old batsman and head coach Mike Hesson.

Taylor scored 142 and 74 in his last two innings as he led from the front to guide New Zealand to a rare away test win over Sri Lanka in Colombo that tied their series 1-1.

McCullum faces a baptism of fire with upcoming series against South Africa and England.

