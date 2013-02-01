New Zealand's captain Ross Taylor celebrates after scoring a century during the first day of the second and final test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

WELLINGTON Former captain Ross Taylor has returned to the New Zealand squads for this month's one day internationals and Twenty20s against England.

Taylor did not tour South Africa after he was dumped as captain late last year by coach Mike Hesson following the tour of Sri Lanka, an incident which prompted a credibility crisis for New Zealand Cricket.

The aggressive 28-year-old righthander has only recently returned to first class cricket for Central Districts.

"Ross is a world class batsman who is a key part of this Black Caps side," Hesson said in a statement.

Otago opening batsman Hamish Rutherford, who had a strong domestic Twenty20 competition, is the only uncapped player in the squads, while all rounder Andrew Ellis returns to both after missing the South African tour with injury.

"There are a couple of changes that have been forced through injury but essentially we want to be seen to provide continuity from one series to the next," chief selector Kim Littlejohn said.

"We are however looking at developing talented youngsters and finding a new crop of all-rounders in our build-up to the Champions Trophy in June and the 2015 Cricket World Cup."

England begin their tour on February 4 with a Twenty20 match in Whangarei against a New Zealand XI. The first Twenty20 international is in Auckland on February 9.

Twenty20 squad: Brendon McCullum (captain), Trent Boult, Ian Butler, Grant Elliott, Andrew Ellis, James Franklin, Martin Guptill, Roneel Hira, Mitchell McClenaghan, Nathan McCullum, Colin Munro, Hamish Rutherford, Ross Taylor.

One day squad: Brendon McCullum (captain), Trent Boult, Grant Elliott, Andrew Ellis, James Franklin, Martin Guptill, Mitchell McClenaghan, Nathan McCullum, Kyle Mills, Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, BJ Watling, Kane Williamson.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury)