BANGALORE New Zealand captain Ross Taylor won the toss and opted to bat first in the second and final test against India in Bangalore on Friday.

The visitors made one change to their bowling attack from the first test in Hyderabad by bringing in paceman Tim Southee for Chris Martin.

Hosts India, who won in Hyderabad by an innings and 115 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series, remained unchanged.

Teams:

New Zealand - Brendon McCullum, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor (captain), Daniel Flynn, James Franklin, Kruger van Wyk, Doug Bracewell, Jeetan Patel, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.

India - Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag, Cheteshwar Pujara, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, Zaheer Khan, Pragyan Ojha, Umesh Yadav.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Nick Mulvenney)