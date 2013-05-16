Shakespeare favourite to replace Ranieri at Leicester
LONDON Craig Shakespeare is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri as manager of Leicester City after taking charge of Monday's impressive 3-1 victory over Liverpool.
LONDON England won the toss and chose to bat in the first test against New Zealand at Lord's on Thursday.
England left fast bowler Tim Bresnan out of their 12-man squad, preferring Steven Finn.
New Zealand selected spinner Bruce Martin, with seamer Doug Bracewell left out of the side.
England - Alastair Cook (captain), Nick Compton, Jonathan Trott, Ian Bell, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Matt Prior, Graeme Swann, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Steven Finn.
New Zealand - Brendon McCullum (captain), Peter Fulton, Hamish Rutherford, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Dean Brownlie, BJ Watling, Tim Southee, Bruce Martin, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner.
(Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Clare Fallon)
ZURICH Former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against his 10-year ban from football, the tribunal said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA Kimi Raikkonen put Ferrari on top of the timesheets after the second day of Formula One's pre-season testing on Tuesday but world champions Mercedes still led the way on kilometres covered.