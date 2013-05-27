LEEDS, England England were correct in batting on until after lunch before declaring and setting New Zealand an improbable 468 to win the second and final test, top-order batsman Jonathan Trott said on Monday.

Rain could yet spoil England's victory push with showers predicted to return for the final day on Tuesday. The opening day's play at Headingley was washed out.

England need four more wickets to win the test and complete a 2-0 series triumph before turning their attention to an Ashes series against Australia starting in July.

"I think we got it spot on, to be honest. Today we set out to get the total we wanted and we achieved that in the time we wanted as well," Trott, who hit 76 in England's second innings and shared a stand of 134 with captain Alastair Cook, told a news conference.

"To get six wickets...a good day of test cricket I think. We're in a good position."

Commentators had also questioned whether Cook was right not to enforce the follow-on in the rain-shortened match on Saturday when New Zealand were dismissed for 174, 180 runs adrift of the hosts.

Cook called a halt to England's second innings at 287 for five with the tourists stuttering to 158 for six before bad light brought play to an end six overs before the scheduled close.

Trott said England were right not to pay much attention to the weather forecast and ensure New Zealand batted last.

"When you are 1-0 up I think you can afford to let the game take its course, play how you normally would. I don't think you have to chase it. You don't let the weather dictate how you are going to play the game," he said.

"It's a pretty dry pitch, you don't want to be batting last on it, make a sacrifice and put yourself in a bit of a hole.

"When you are on top you want to stay on top and that was the advantage we had yesterday of putting on a big score and getting a big lead on this wicket."

(Editing by John Mehaffey)