WELLINGTON Surprise 2015 cricket World Cup host city Nelson will stage its first men's one-day international when New Zealand host West Indies on their tour later this year.

The city at the top of New Zealand's South Island was one of seven venues chosen to host pool matches for cricket's global showcase, which will be co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia.

Nelson had never hosted a men's international match before it was included in the tournament schedule and the West Indies tour will give the city the opportunity to test the venue at Saxton Oval.

"To bring international cricket to our region has been a goal for many years and achieving this is a moment of real pride for all those involved in developing cricket and the facilities in the region," Nelson Cricket Association general manager Ed Shuttleworth said in a statement.

"The legacy of international cricket will be significant with participation increasing and kids being inspired by seeing the Black Caps in their home town."

West Indies will play three tests, five one-day internationals and two Twenty20 internationals on the tour, which runs from December 3 - January 15, 2014, across the majority of New Zealand's summer holiday period.

The timing of the tour had prompted New Zealand Cricket to schedule three of the ODIs in holiday 'hot spots' in Napier (December 29), Queenstown (January 1) and Nelson (January 4).

"It will be fantastic to see the Black Caps playing in these hot spots and we're hopeful the holiday crowds will be out in force to support their national side," NZC chief executive David White said.

All three test matches will be played back-to-back in the three boutique venues at University Oval in Dunedin, the Basin Reserve in Wellington and Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Tour itinerary:

December 3-7 1st test, Dunedin

December 11-15 2nd test, Wellington

December 19-23 3rd test, Hamilton

December 26 1st ODI, Auckland

December 29 2nd ODI, Napier

January 1 3rd ODI, Queenstown

January 4 4th ODI, Nelson

January 8 5th ODI, Hamilton

January 11 1st Twenty20, Auckland

January 15 2nd Twenty20, Wellington

