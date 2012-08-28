New Zealand's bowling coach Damien Wright will step down after the World Twenty20 tournament in Sri Lanka next month after just a year in the job, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said on Tuesday.

Australian Wright said prolonged absences from his family was behind the reason to leave.

"I have really enjoyed working with the New Zealand team and it was a tough decision to leave the position," Wright said in a NZC statement. "The decision is related to time away from my family and a need to be based closer to home."

Wright replaced Allan Donald last September after the South African returned home to join Gary Kirsten's coaching setup with the national side.

The 37-year-old Wright played first-class cricket for 15 years, taking 406 wickets in 123 matches before retiring in 2011.

"It has been a privilege to work with current crop of bowlers and I'm proud of the progression they have made over the past year," he said.

Wright's resignation comes on the heels of former New Zealand captain John Wright's decision not to extend his contract as head coach after the tour of the West Indies ended earlier this month.

John Wright was replaced by Mike Hesson, who is leading the side on their tour in India, with the second test against MS Dhoni's side beginning on Friday.

NZC said they would advertise for a new bowling coach later this week.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Peter Rutherford)