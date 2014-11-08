Rivals are closer, warns Mercedes F1 boss
LONDON Formula One's new rules are "just what the doctor ordered", even if rival teams have become more competitive, according to Mercedes motorsport head Toto Wolff.
Zimbabwe off-spinner Malcolm Waller has been reported for a suspected illegal bowling action, joining a fast-growing list of spinners to have fallen foul of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) rules against throwing.
The 30-year-old part-time bowler, whose action was reported after Zimbabwe's defeat in the second test against Bangladesh on Friday, had 21 days to undergo testing, the ICC said on Saturday.
Off-spinners Sachithra Senanayake (Sri Lanka), Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Prosper Utseya (Zimbabwe), Sohag Gazi (Bangladesh) and Saeed Ajmal (Pakistan) have all been reported for suspect bowling actions in recent months.
Three of them -- Senanayake, Williamson and Ajmal -- were subsequently banned from bowling.
(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; Editing by John O'Brien)
LONDON Jermain Defoe has indicated he will leave struggling Sunderland if they are relegated because he needs to stay in the Premier League to keep alive his hopes of going to next year's World Cup finals with England.
RANCHI, India Resolute rearguard action by Peter Handscomb and Shaun Marsh helped Australia escape with a remarkable draw against India on the final day of the third test on Monday.