Zimbabwe's captain Elton Chigumbura celebrates after scoring 100 runs during the first One Day International cricket match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Elton Chigumbura's Pakistan tour came to an abrupt end after the Zimbabwe captain was slapped with a two-match suspension for his team's slow over-rate in Tuesday's first One-Day International in Lahore.

Zimbabwe were found to be three overs short of their target at the end of the match which they lost by 41 runs despite Chigumbura's maiden century.

Under International Cricket Council (ICC) rules, falling more than two overs short is considered a "serious over rate offence" in one-dayers and match referee Roshan Mahanama handed Chigumbura two suspension points.

"...the imposition of two suspension points means that Chigumbura will now miss Zimbabwe's final two ODIs to be played in Lahore on Friday and Sunday," the ICC said in a statement.

Other Zimbabwe players were docked 40 percent of their match fees.

Zimbabwe, the first test playing nation to tour Pakistan in six years, lost both the Twenty20 Internationals preceding the ODI series.

