Big-hitting by West Indies captain Darren Sammy put his side in a strong position after they reached 265 for seven at tea on the second day of the first test against Zimbabwe at the Kensington Oval on Wednesday.

Sammy hoisted four sixes off leg spinner Graeme Cremer in blasting 73 and added 106 for the seventh wicket with Denesh Ramdin before being bowled by Hamilton Masakadza 10 minutes before the interval.

The hosts lead by 54 after dismissing Zimbabwe for 211 on the first day.

Sammy's demise came as his concentration levels began to wane. He tried to work a wide delivery from Masakadza through the covers, but the inside edge dropped onto his pad and then the wicket, bringing an end to a fine innings that is his second highest score in tests.

The only other wicket Zimbabwe managed in the afternoon session was Shivnarine Chanderpaul (26) just after lunch with the score on 151, Kyle Jarvis inducing an edge to wicket-keeper Regis Chakabva.

Jarvis has been by far the best Zimbabwean bowler on display with figures of four for 44.

Chris Gayle (40), Darren Bravo (11) and Marlon Samuels (51) fell before lunch in what was an even morning session.

Bravo became Jarvis' third victim of the innings when he edged to Chakabva playing forward to a full delivery.

Gayle showed typical intent with a blaze of boundaries, but became the first test wicket for debutant fast-bowler Tendai Chatara. The 22-year-old got good bounce off a length and Gayle could only fend the ball to Brendan Taylor at second slip.

Samuels' excellent recent form continued as he passed 50 for the 10th time in his last 15 test innings, but was out the ball before lunch.

He tried an expansive drive against the medium pace of Masakadza and edged behind to Chakabva, ending a stand of 63 for the fifth wicket with Chanderpaul.

(Reporting by Nick Said in Cape Town, editing by Justin Palmer)