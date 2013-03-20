West Indies' captain Darren Sammy (L) and teammate Shane Shillingford drink during a training session before Friday's second cricket test match against England at Trent Bridge cricket ground in Nottingham May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Shane Shillingford claimed three wickets on his home ground in Dominica as Zimbabwe slumped to 158 for seven at tea on the first day of the second test against West Indies on Wednesday.

The tall spinner bowled through the entire second session to add the wickets of captain Brendan Taylor and Malcolm Waller to that of Hamilton Masakadza who he cleaned bowled in his first over before lunch.

Shillingford, who took 10 wickets against Australia at the same ground last year, made use of the bounce to bowl captain Taylor, who tried a reverse shot to a ball that bounced off his chin and on to the stump for an unlucky dismissal on 33.

Waller, the last of recognised batsman for Zimbabwe, was caught at deep mid-wicket by Tino Best as he skied a top edge near the end of the session.

Part-time bowler Marlon Samuels, who got four wickets in the first innings of the first test in Barbados, added two more, including Graeme Cremer off the last ball before tea to a sharp catch at short leg by Kieran Powell.

Only test debutant Sean Williams offered any resistance, playing patiently to reach 28 not out after surviving a nervy start particularly against Shillingford.

Before lunch, paceman Shannon Gabriel grabbed two wickets in his first two overs to halt a quick start by Zimbabwe who were 50 for no wicket after the first eight overs.

