Fans' views will influence Wenger's future at Arsenal
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will take into consideration the views of the club's divided fan base before deciding whether to extend his 20-year reign at the north London side.
Opener Tino Mawoyo has recovered from injury and joined experienced bowlers Graeme Cremer and Shingi Masakadza in being recalled on Wednesday to Zimbabwe's 20-man squad for the upcoming series against Pakistan.
Wicketkeeper Regis Chakabva and all-rounder Tinashe Panyangare are also back in the squad after missing out on the 5-0 one-day international series loss to India, which ended at the start of the month.
Zimbabwe will host Pakistan in two tests, three ODIs and two Twenty20 internationals. The series starts on Friday with the first T20 encounter in Harare.
It will be the fourth series of the year for Zimbabwe, heralding an increase in the frequency of international competition, but comes on the heels of the threat of a strike by players wanting better contract terms and the settlement of unpaid wages.
Zimbabwe have also been rocked by the decision of key fast bowler Kyle Jarvis to quit the team at the weekend to take up a three-year contract with Lancashire.
Squad: Brendan Taylor (captain), Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chatara, Chamu Chibhabha, Elton Chigumbura, Michael Chinouya, Graeme Cremer, Timycen Maruma, Hamilton Masakadza, Shingi Masakadza, Tino Mawoyo, Natsai M'shangwe, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Tinashe Panyangara, Vusi Sibanda, Sikandar Raza, Prosper Utseya, Brian Vitori, Malcolm Waller, Sean Williams.
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Patrick Johnston)
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will take into consideration the views of the club's divided fan base before deciding whether to extend his 20-year reign at the north London side.
BARCELONA Sebastian Vettel lapped fastest for Ferrari on the penultimate day of Formula One's pre-season testing on Thursday but refused to accept the mantle of favourite from Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton.
ZURICH Manchester United overcame a divot-strewn, threadbare pitch to eke out a 1-1 draw at Russian side Rostov in their Europa League last 16, first leg on Thursday.