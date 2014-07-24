CAPE TOWN Major changes to Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC), with test skipper Brendan Taylor losing the one-day role and coach Andy Waller becoming the newly-created director of coaching, were announced by the ZC board on Thursday.

The changes came on the day Zimbabwe suffered a crushing 100-run defeat by Afghanistan with the ODI series ending in a disappointing 2-2 draw for the home side.

Taylor's replacement in the ODI and Twenty20 format is Elton Chigumbura while assistant coach Stephen Mangongo moves up to replace Waller, whose last game in charge was Thursday's defeat.

Mangongo led the side as caretaker last year before the appointment of Waller.

“The board decided to create the position of national director of coaching responsible for development of cricket from grassroots and grooming of coaches," a ZC statement said.

"Andy Waller was appointed to the position with immediate effect up to the end of his current contract and subject to renewal.”

Mangongo’s first task will be to prepare the team for a one-off home test against South Africa starting on Aug. 9, before Zimbabwe welcome Australia for a triangular ODI series also involving the Proteas later in the month.

Long-serving ZC chairman Peter Chingoka also stepped down on Thursday after 22 years at the helm of the game in the country.

Chingoka has been criticised in the past for the way he managed the board’s finances, particularly a $6 million (3.5 million pounds)loan from the International Cricket Council.

Vice-chairman Wilson Manase has taken interim charge of the board until elections are held to appoint a full-time successor.

(Reporting by Nick Said in Cape Town editing by Tony Goodson)