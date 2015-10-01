Swansea's Clement eager to capitalise on West Ham's woes
Swansea City will look to exploit West Ham United's poor form in recent weeks when they visit the London Stadium on Saturday, manager Paul Clement said.
HARARE - Yasir Shah wrecked Zimbabwe's batting lineup with six for 26 as Pakistan cruised to a 131-run win in the opening one-dayer at the Harare Sports Club on Thursday.
Zimbabwe were bowled out for 128 in 37 overs after Pakistan had piled up 259 for six. A century partnership from Mohammad Rizwan and Imad Wasim set the touring side up for victory but it was the leg breaks of 29-year-old spinner Yasir that proved decisive.
Imad and Rizwan shared a stand of 124 for the sixth wicket to help Pakistan recover after they had slumped to 35 for three.
Rizwan scored a career-best 75 not out and Imad, run out for 61, struck a maiden international half-century.
Zimbabwe then lost wickets at regular intervals in their reply.
Sean Williams top-scored with 26 as Yasir returned his best ODI figures and off-spinner Shoaib Malik claimed three for 30.
The second game in the three-match series, all being played at the Harare Sports Club, is on Saturday.
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Tony Jimenez; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +27828257807; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
Swansea City will look to exploit West Ham United's poor form in recent weeks when they visit the London Stadium on Saturday, manager Paul Clement said.
Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany believes his side put up a dominant display in their Premier League clash against leaders Chelsea despite losing 2-1 at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.
Manchester United full back Luke Shaw has said that manager Jose Mourinho's criticism was "hard to take" but has promised to fight his way back into the starting lineup at the club.